Robert Lee Liston
1937 - 2020
Robert L. Liston, 82 of Canal Fulton, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born on September 9, 1937 in Akron to the late Robert and Ruby (Knight) Liston, he was a proud teamster (Local 24) for 50 years. Bob was a dedicated professional with over 3 million safe miles driven and for seven of those years mom and dad drove together as a team. Dad retired from Consolidated Freight in 1999 before he and mom enjoyed 20 years of snow birding in Florida. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Dennis (Linda) Liston and great-granddaughter, Mercades Skye. Bob leaves a lifetime of wonderful memories for his wife of 57 years, Georgena, to whom he was her everything, as she was to him. Together they raised five children, Bill (Sharon), Dale (Cindy), Bob, Lori (Leo) and Kim; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by siblings, Shellie, Robin (Tom), Rebecca, Brett (Heidi), Blair and Nancy (Al); numerous extended family and friends. Funeral Services will be held MONDAY, 1 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Pastor Whitney Owens officiating. Burial at Greensburg Cemetery. Calling Hours Sunday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association, 408 9th St SW Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
JUL
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
