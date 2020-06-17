Robert Lee Lytle
Robert Lee Lytle passed away on June 6, 2020. Service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Pastor David Nelson, Eulogist. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:30 until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1526 Brown St., Akron, OH 44301. Please see the website for the full obituary and live stream of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
12:30 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
JUN
19
Service
01:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
