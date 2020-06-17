Robert Lee Lytle passed away on June 6, 2020. Service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Pastor David Nelson, Eulogist. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:30 until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1526 Brown St., Akron, OH 44301. Please see the website for the full obituary and live stream of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.