Robert Lee Petrey Robert L. Petrey, age 81, of Marshallville, died Wednesday August 28, 2019 following a battle with prostate cancer. Bob was born on December 27, 1937 in Hinton, W.Va. to the late Kyle and Nellie (Foster) Petrey. He was married to his "sweetheart " Shirley (DeMass) for 58 years. Working in construction for most of his career, he retired from Kenmore Construction after around 40 years. He was a retired member of the Laborers' International Union Local 894 for 66 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching the Browns, and visiting with friends on his front porch. His greatest joy was when he was surrounded by his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by those he loved so much, his wife, Shirley; children: Becky (David) Gluck, Donna (John) Murphy, Roger (Debbie) Petrey; grandchildren: Kevin Murphy, Olivia Petrey, Eleanor (Mark) Mathews, Paul Gluck, and Mikaela Petrey. Besides being preceded in death by his parents, he had also lost his siblings: Katherine (Charles) Withrow, Pauline Adkins, Margaret Petrey, James (Sharon) Petrey, Lacy (Mary) Petrey, and Shirley (Buddy) Steers. Family and friends will be received on Saturday September 7th at 2 with a Memorial Service at 2:30 at Easton United Methodist Church 12448 Portage Street Rittman, OH 44270. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home 330-535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019