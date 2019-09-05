Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Easton United Methodist Church
12448 Portage Street
Rittman, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Easton United Methodist Church
12448 Portage Street
Rittman, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Petrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Petrey


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Petrey Obituary
Robert Lee Petrey Robert L. Petrey, age 81, of Marshallville, died Wednesday August 28, 2019 following a battle with prostate cancer. Bob was born on December 27, 1937 in Hinton, W.Va. to the late Kyle and Nellie (Foster) Petrey. He was married to his "sweetheart " Shirley (DeMass) for 58 years. Working in construction for most of his career, he retired from Kenmore Construction after around 40 years. He was a retired member of the Laborers' International Union Local 894 for 66 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching the Browns, and visiting with friends on his front porch. His greatest joy was when he was surrounded by his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by those he loved so much, his wife, Shirley; children: Becky (David) Gluck, Donna (John) Murphy, Roger (Debbie) Petrey; grandchildren: Kevin Murphy, Olivia Petrey, Eleanor (Mark) Mathews, Paul Gluck, and Mikaela Petrey. Besides being preceded in death by his parents, he had also lost his siblings: Katherine (Charles) Withrow, Pauline Adkins, Margaret Petrey, James (Sharon) Petrey, Lacy (Mary) Petrey, and Shirley (Buddy) Steers. Family and friends will be received on Saturday September 7th at 2 with a Memorial Service at 2:30 at Easton United Methodist Church 12448 Portage Street Rittman, OH 44270. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home 330-535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now