Robert Lee Stayer, age 81, of Uniontown, OH passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born on March 12, 1939 in Greentown, OH to the late Roger and Gertrude Stayer. Robert is survived by his loving of 58 years, Jean Stayer; his son, Greg Stayer; grandsons, Johnathan and Nicholas Stayer; a sister and two brothers. There are no calling hours or services and he will be laid to rest at Greentown Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.