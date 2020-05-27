Robert "Lee" Leon Jackson, 86, of Kenmore, passed away May 22, 2020. He was born on September 8, 1933 in Sutton, West Virginia to Arley and Roxie (Butler) Jackson. Robert was a Building Inspector for the City of Akron, before retiring. He is survived by his children, Andrea Clements and Steven (Sharon) Jackson; brother, Olfa Jackson; and grandchildren, Timothy Clements, Jason (Marie) Clements, Sherry (William) Hickox, Sara (Danny) Dijak, Julie (Brad) Birchfield, and Benjamin (Elissa) Jackson; 13 great-grandchildren, Thomas, Alexandrea, Unisia, Elissa, Izamae, Gwen, Alaina, Rachel, Hope, Carly, Robert, Kelly, and Francis; and many loving nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Gearhart); sister, Hazel (Bill) Latou; son in law, Chuck Clements; and his parents. Due to the current health situation, all services are private. Robert's final place of rest will be at Tallmadge Cemetery. Please visit Robert's Book of Memories at dunn-quigley.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 27, 2020.