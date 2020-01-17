Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Robert Leroy Pepe Obituary
Bob passed away peacefully at the Louis Stokes V.A. Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. He is survived by his children Laurie (Michael) Stanovcak, Denise (Neal Filsinger), Steven (Susan), and Christopher (Melanie); grandchildren, Jenna (Jonas) Petersen, Calista, Zavier and Jude Pepe; Richard (brother), Mary Ann (sister), Rosalie (sister-in-law) and special friend, Lois Phelps who brought so much companionship, support and joy this past year. Bob's passing was preceded by his wife, Rose Mary, Joseph Pepe (brother), June Pepe (sister-in-law), and Brian Helsel (grandson). He was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, attended Annunciation School and later East High School, where he found a passion for athletics on the swim team and in baseball (there's a record-distance out-of-the-park and over the roof of a neighboring building home run story in here somewhere). Later he became known far and wide for his masterful pizzelles, and he also loved making breakfast for the family. Bob was known as a champion of kindness, compassion, and giving, celebrating many achievements: Devoted husband of 62-years in marriage with his lifetime love, Rose Mary; Role-model and provider for his four children and five grandchildren; Caregiver to all; Overseas military service and chef in the U.S. Army; Master tradesman; Volunteer and donor to community support organizations including Kiwanis, Haven of Rest Ministries and , among many more. His family extends their sincere gratitude to the V.A. organization for its exceptional care. All who knew Bob are invited to his memorial service and celebration of life on Monday, January 20th at Adams-Mason Funeral home located at 791 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44305. Calling hours are from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to any of Bob's favorite charities mentioned earlier as well your local V.A. organization or V.F.W. chapter. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
