BARBERTON -- Robert (Bob) Leuenberger born January 2, 1960 to the late John and Dorothy Leuenberger, passed away peacefully February 6, 2020 with his loving family and friends by his side. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steve and Aunt, Bonnie. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Cindy of 36 years; his 3 daughters, Annie (Steve Clark) Laura (Nick Farber), and Erica (Tim Bowen); his 3 grandchildren, Lexiey, Shakoree, and Nicholas; his brother, Tom; special friends, John and Janice Schwarzinger and close cousin, David Storad. Bob was a 1978 proud graduate of Barberton High School, loyal member of the Barberton Moose Lodge #759 and retired from Dairymen's after 30 years of devoted work. Bob really enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing with his friends and his WWE Wrestling a true fan. Bob's Calling Hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. His Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Officiating will be close friend of the family Pastor Ken Cheatham. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020