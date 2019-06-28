Home

New Horizons Christian Church
290 Darrow Rd
Akron, OH 44305
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
New Horizon Christian Church
290 Darrow Rd
Akron, OH
Robert Lewis Ferrell


1950 - 2019
Robert Lewis Ferrell Obituary
Robert Lewis Ferrell

Robert Lewis Ferrell, age 68, passed away June 18, 2019.

He was born December 3, 1950 in Detroit, MI to Bill and Herta Ferrell who preceded him in death. Robert was a graduate of Ellet High School in 1968 and attended Akron University. He was a commercial scuba diver and was an assistant instructor for scuba diving at Kent State University from 1970-1981. From 1979-1985 Robert worked as a machinist/mechanic for Goodrich. He enjoyed being an Eagle Scout for the Goodyear troop 40 in 1965 and was a member of the Aqua Probes from 1970-1982. Robert loved Harleys and classic cars.

He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Scott Ferrell; his children, Christian Robert (Margeaux) Ferrell, and Julie Anne (Timothy) Farrell; his grandchildren, George Easter Farrell and Hugo Raliegh Farrell; his sister, Rose (Ronald) Aungst; and brother, William (Joetta) Ferrell.

A service for Robert will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1pm at New Horizon Christian Church; 290 Darrow Rd, Akron, OH 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 28, 2019
