Robert Louis Capanna

Robert Louis Capanna Obituary
Robert Louis Capanna

TOGETHER AGAIN

Robert L. Capanna, 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 31, 2019.

Bob was a graduate of both Akron Garfield and Kent State University and a veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. He was the proud owner of Morgan Tool & Die, and a lifelong member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. Those that knew and loved Bob understand that his life and true impact upon theirs cannot be expressed here in just a few sentences.

Bob was preceded in death by Karen, his beautiful bride of 58 years; son, David; parents, Othello and Renee Capanna and sister, Lillian Eriksen. He is survived by his children, Robert Jr. (Christine), Eric, Michelle, and Renee Capanna; grandchildren, Robert (Kelly), Marcie (Jared) Dickey, Nicholas (Cassi), Nathaniel, Erica, Christian and Owein, as well as seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 5, from 6-8 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Ralph Thomas, on Tuesday, August 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St. in Akron. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
