Robert Louis Fabian, age 71, a 33 year resident of Hudson, Ohio, passed away Jan. 21, 2019. He was a member of the first graduating class of Padua Franciscan H.S. and a 1969 graduate of OSU. He spent 15 years as a production control manager for Cleveland's Gould Clevite Engine Bearing Division and then 12 years with Hudson's Morse Controls in that same capacity. He was a train enthusiast, along with other consuming hobbies, and a very loyal Buckeye fan in spite of his chronic medical limitations. Some of his happiest years were spent with his son as a Boy Scout Leader where he helped Troop 320 start the first Christmas Tree Sale from the log cabin on the Green. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Eleanor Fabian and son Matthew Robert Fabian. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Debrah (nee Klontz); daughter Melissa Fabian; daughter-in-law Emily Fabian; and grandchildren Evelyn and Louis Fabian. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to their son's memorial scholarship fund through Renaissance Charitable Foundations, Inc. (memo line-Fabian 850500) c/o Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46602, Bedford, OH 44146. A 10:00 a.m. memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the Hudson United Methodist Church, 2600 Hudson-Aurora Road, Hudson, Ohio 44236. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio 330-650-4181. www.johnsonromito.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary