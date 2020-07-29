Robert Louis "Bob" Hartley, 85, of Clay passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. Bob was born on October 16, 1934 in Kent, OH to the late Claude and Kathryn Hartley. He was a registered nurse for 22 years and retired from Regional Medical Center in Madisonville. He was a member of Community Fellowship Church in Clay. Along with his parents; he was preceded in death by 4 brothers, 2 sisters, a daughter, Crystal Rahn and 2 grandsons, Jerrod Bumpus and Casey Hartley. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Hartley of Clay; 1 daughter, Claudia Hartley of Marion; 3 sons, Charles "Chuck" Hartley (Cindy) of Clarkesville, TN, James Louis Hartley (Tina) of Salem, MO and Jodiah "Jody" Hartley (Amber) of Dixon; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Celebration of life will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Community Fellowship Church in Clay with Bro. Earl Reeves officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. til service time at the church on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery in Dixon. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420. Envelopes will be available at the church.