1/
Robert Louis Hartley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Louis "Bob" Hartley, 85, of Clay passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. Bob was born on October 16, 1934 in Kent, OH to the late Claude and Kathryn Hartley. He was a registered nurse for 22 years and retired from Regional Medical Center in Madisonville. He was a member of Community Fellowship Church in Clay. Along with his parents; he was preceded in death by 4 brothers, 2 sisters, a daughter, Crystal Rahn and 2 grandsons, Jerrod Bumpus and Casey Hartley. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Hartley of Clay; 1 daughter, Claudia Hartley of Marion; 3 sons, Charles "Chuck" Hartley (Cindy) of Clarkesville, TN, James Louis Hartley (Tina) of Salem, MO and Jodiah "Jody" Hartley (Amber) of Dixon; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Celebration of life will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Community Fellowship Church in Clay with Bro. Earl Reeves officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. til service time at the church on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery in Dixon. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420. Envelopes will be available at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Community Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Community Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vanover Funeral Home
9000 State Rte 132 W
Clay, KY 42404
(270) 664-2288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved