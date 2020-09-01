1/1
Robert M. Drouhard
Robert M. Drouhard, 64, passed away August 29, 2020. He was born in Barberton to the late Robert D. and Anna (Coe) and was a Kenmore High School graduate. He worked for C.J. Zack, Chapman's Excavating and Maroney's Landscaping and was a member of the Teamsters. He will be deeply missed. Robert is survived by his sons, Kevin (Becky) and Adam (Amanda); grandchildren, Jackie, Austin, Avery, Sophia and Jamie; brothers and sisters, Coe, Dick (Ruth), Bev (Gary) and Jeff (Amy); best friend, Jimmy (Carol); and many other loving relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Rev. Ron Shultz officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for two hours prior to the funeral, from 4 to 6 p.m. Due to the Covid pandemic, masks are required. Please share your thoughts and condolences at www.eckardbaldwin.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
