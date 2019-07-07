Robert M. Klinginsmith II



Robert M. "Bobby" Klingingsmith II, lost his courageous fight with cancer on July 1, 2019.



He was born on January 18, 1954 in Akron, Ohio to Mary Lou Klinginsmith-Alexander and the late Robert M. Klinginsmith. He was a graduate of Springfield High School Class of 1972 and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as an Avionics Communications Systems Specialist, which he continued to do in the private sector after finishing his military service. Bobby was a lifetime member of the VFW and former member of the Army & Navy Union (Lakemore) and a past member of the former East Market Street United Church of Christ.



As a youth, he earned his Eagle Award (the highest rank in scouting) as well as his Religious Award (God and Country). He was also an Ordeal Brother in the Order of the Arrow, the BSA Honor Society.



Several years after returning home, he got back into scouting by a chance encounter, meeting a Scout Master who needed help. He jumped in with both feet being a key person for Boy Scout Troop 18 (Akron), helping in total 55 young men learn their scouting skills. Even helping one youth obtain his Religious Award. He also spent a few years helping Camp Manatoc with their program.



Besides loving his scouting years, he also enjoyed his Dart and Billiard leagues. He also LOVED his Cleveland Sports Teams along with the Akron Rubber Ducks.



Bobby is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Alexander; sister, Mickey (Jim) Ward; Tammy Sickels and Randal Klinginsmith; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Special Thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at the Wade Park VA in Cleveland and the Outpatient VA Clinic in Akron for your devotion and support.



The funeral service will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12 p.m., at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Chris Thompson officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 a.m. until the service time at 12 p.m.



Please share your thoughts and condolences on his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019