Bob Koehler, 79, passed away October 22, 2020. He was born in Akron on December 16, 1940 to the late Mat and Eva Koehler. Bob attended South and Kenmore High Schools and was a member of the Army National Guard. He worked at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company for 15 years, and later formed K & K Auto Sales with Dave "Big D" Kennamore. Bob loved cars and motorcycles and spent most of his time riding, racing and working on them. He bought his first of countless cars at age 13. As a lifelong resident of L.A. (Lower Akron), Bob had numerous friends that he cherished and created lasting memories with. Besides his parents; Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Schaefer and Sandy Oliver. He is survived by his son, Scot (Nadine) Koehler; grandsons, Ryan and Cameron Koehler; sister, Betty Tanaska; nieces, Michele (Greg) Fling, Beth (Rich) Hofacker, Kathy (Dean) Miller, Kelly Bartilson and Connie (Daryle) Zeno; nephew, Jim Oliver; as well as many friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to both Doylestown Health Care and Harbor Light Hospice for their wonderful care. Per Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of a life well lived will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail Ext, West, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223. Please keep the entire Koehler family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com
