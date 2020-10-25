1/1
Robert M. Koehler
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bob Koehler, 79, passed away October 22, 2020. He was born in Akron on December 16, 1940 to the late Mat and Eva Koehler. Bob attended South and Kenmore High Schools and was a member of the Army National Guard. He worked at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company for 15 years, and later formed K & K Auto Sales with Dave "Big D" Kennamore. Bob loved cars and motorcycles and spent most of his time riding, racing and working on them. He bought his first of countless cars at age 13. As a lifelong resident of L.A. (Lower Akron), Bob had numerous friends that he cherished and created lasting memories with. Besides his parents; Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Schaefer and Sandy Oliver. He is survived by his son, Scot (Nadine) Koehler; grandsons, Ryan and Cameron Koehler; sister, Betty Tanaska; nieces, Michele (Greg) Fling, Beth (Rich) Hofacker, Kathy (Dean) Miller, Kelly Bartilson and Connie (Daryle) Zeno; nephew, Jim Oliver; as well as many friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to both Doylestown Health Care and Harbor Light Hospice for their wonderful care. Per Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of a life well lived will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail Ext, West, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223. Please keep the entire Koehler family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved