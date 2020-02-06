|
On Monday, February 3, 2020, Robert "Bob" Michael Mandala, loving husband and devoted father of five, passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 60. Bob was born on May 8, 1959 to Anthony and Theresa Mandala. He was the youngest of five and was lovingly referred to as "the tendership". Bob had an ornery and adventurous childhood with his siblings, John, Vince, Bart, and Luanne. He spent his teenage years at Archbishop Hoban High School and has been a loyal Knight all his life. Bob was a co-owner of the family business Alco Chemical that was started by his father. He was a brilliant businessman and worked diligently with his siblings to grow the business significantly over the years. He was so proud of the business and it was truly his passion. He was married for 15 years to his beautiful wife Tricia and boy did he love her endlessly. They spent time together working on projects and making beautiful homes, restoring a 1964 1/2 Mustang, and loved to visit the beach together. Bob would say his kids were his purpose. Angela, Olivia, Jack, Ava, and Henry meant everything to him and he made sure they knew it. He wanted to give his kids everything he could and he did a fantastic job of that. His love continued on to his grandsons, Max and Louie. They sure loved their "Papa Truck". Bob loved to tease his sons-in-law Bryan and Matt. They had many wonderful and funny times together. He loved more than anything spending Sunday dinner with his family. He said he was the happiest when he was surrounded by his wife and all his kids. The life of the party. There could not be a more perfect way to describe Bob. He always knew how to have a great time and that is proven by the countless friends he has made through the years. To Bob, no one was a stranger. He made friends wherever he went. He was a welcomed regular at places like Dontino's, Frank's Place, Quarter's Up, Pub Bricco, Vaccaro's and The Merchant. He also was a professional Golden Tee player and had high scores at many Akron establishments. He was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on the Browns, the Cavs, and the Indians. He was also one of the Hoban Knights football team's biggest cheerleaders. If you knew Bob, you know he was known for being quite the character. He was the king of mumbling and lived by the motto - when in doubt, mumble. He loved to joke with those closest to him. At parties, he'd throw ice at people and quickly look away or blame it on an unsuspecting attendee. This isn't the only orneriness that carried into Bob's adulthood. He pranked his friend Adam for years - playing ding-dong-ditch at his house. He was known for leaving silly voicemails, handing out hilarious nicknames, and teasing - oh the teasing. He also had quite the time as manager and promoter of the world's best looking dog, Blue. Bob was fast, he was pretty, he couldn't possibly be beat. Bob leaves his loving wife, Tricia (Muster); his five children, Angela (Bryan) Krieger, Olivia (Matt Sloan) Mandala, Jack, Ava, and Henry; grandsons, Max and Louie Krieger; siblings, John Mandala, Vince Mandala, Bart Mandala, and Luanne Worthington; mother-in-law Patti Muster; in-laws Christopher Muster and Simone (Josiah) Coderellis; former wife and friend, Michelle (Thomas) McDonough; as well as many nieces, nephews and countless friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard's Church, 44 University Avenue, Akron. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange Street, Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Robert M. Mandala Memorial Scholarship at Archbishop Hoban High School.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2020