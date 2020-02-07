Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard's Church
44 University Avenue
Akron, OH
On Monday, February 3, 2020, Robert "Bob" Michael Mandala, loving husband and devoted father of five, passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 60. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard's Church, 44 University Avenue, Akron. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange Street, Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Robert M. Mandala Memorial Scholarship at Archbishop Hoban High School.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
