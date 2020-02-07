|
|
On Monday, February 3, 2020, Robert "Bob" Michael Mandala, loving husband and devoted father of five, passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 60. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard's Church, 44 University Avenue, Akron. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange Street, Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Robert M. Mandala Memorial Scholarship at Archbishop Hoban High School.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020