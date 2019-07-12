|
Robert M. Starn
Robert M. Starn, 76, passed away peacefully July 9, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Bob was a member of Tomorrow's World Church in Tallmadge. He was a Veteran of the Air Force and a diehard Browns fan.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary. and twin brother, William. He will be missed by his sister, Ruthann (Joe) Collins; niece, Cathy (Jeff); nephew, James
(Shannon); great-niece, Justine; great-nephews, Joey, Dylan, Christian and Josh.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Summa Hospice, specifically Yvonne, Phil and Jamie for their loving care of Robert.
A private service will be held by the family. Those who wish may make donations in Bob's name to the hospice organization of their choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 12, 2019