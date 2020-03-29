|
Robert Newell MacCallum (age 83) passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 at Rockynol Living Center in Akron Ohio, which had been his home for over 20 years. Born in Greenville North Carolina, he was a Graduate of Morristown High School in New Jersey and of Northeastern University in Boston (1960). He served the U.S. Army from 1961-1963 with his final rank being Captain. Bob worked as a Financial Systems Specialist for the Navy Finance Center and the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Cleveland, Ohio (retired 1994). Preceded in death by his parents (Alan M. MacCallum and Rosalind E. MacCallum) he is survived by his sister, Susanne Taylor and her children (Laurie, Holly, Kathy and Russell). Bob was passionate for trains, rollercoasters, amusement parks, theater organs, classical music and classic movies. He was an aficionado in all that he loved. An avid traveler, especially by train, he went everywhere he could which included a 32 day around the world trip. He was an ongoing and contributing member in American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), National Amusement Park Historical Society (NAPHA), Western New York Coaster Club (WNYCC), Euclid Beach Park Now (EBPN), and Great Ohio Coaster Club (GOCC). With GOCC, he also served as Secretary and Bulletin Editor, and was an original club member. His favorites were wooden rollercoasters, classic parks, carousels and unique rides. Bob was well known as a kind, compassionate and faithful individual, with a unique and endearing sense of humor. He was a true gentleman and had friends all over the country. He loved people and strived to help and serve others, evidenced by his membership and work with Kiwanis in Euclid (as Secretary) and West Akron (as President and Lt. Governor of Division 16). A member of both the American and Western Reserve Theater Organ Societies; he thoroughly enjoyed listening to their unique sound. Religiously, Bob shared his talents over the years with several churches in Ohio: Windermere Presbyterian of East Cleveland (Deacon); First Presbyterian of East Cleveland (Elder and Treasurer); and Westminster Presbyterian of Akron (President, Elder, Board of Trustees). Bob will be interned at The Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, Ohio. A memorial service celebrating his life will take place at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Akron, Ohio on a future date. An announcement will be published as to the date and time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330)535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020