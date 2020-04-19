|
|
Robert Manzari, 72, passed away April 3, 2020 of COVID-19. Born and raised in Akron, OH, he is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Bonnie; sisters, Annette (Edwin) and Mary; brother, Michael (Leenan); and seven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Michael Manzari. Robert graduated from Kent State University, did post-graduate work at the Conservatory of Music at Cincinnati and was a long time resident of New York City, where he moved in 1974 to pursue a career in opera and musical theater. He was a lyric baritone with the Metropolitan Opera Studio and Golden Fleece Opera, and enjoyed a career in opera, television, theater and musical theater. He also enjoyed a successful second career in New York real estate, winning many awards and accolades. Robert loved playing blues and classical guitar, cooking, gardening, and continued acting and directing. He was a kind, generous man with a heart of gold and will be sorely missed. There will be a memorial service at a time and place to be announced. Please share your thoughts and condolences on line at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020