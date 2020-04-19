Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Manzari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Manzari


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Manzari Obituary
Robert Manzari, 72, passed away April 3, 2020 of COVID-19. Born and raised in Akron, OH, he is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Bonnie; sisters, Annette (Edwin) and Mary; brother, Michael (Leenan); and seven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Michael Manzari. Robert graduated from Kent State University, did post-graduate work at the Conservatory of Music at Cincinnati and was a long time resident of New York City, where he moved in 1974 to pursue a career in opera and musical theater. He was a lyric baritone with the Metropolitan Opera Studio and Golden Fleece Opera, and enjoyed a career in opera, television, theater and musical theater. He also enjoyed a successful second career in New York real estate, winning many awards and accolades. Robert loved playing blues and classical guitar, cooking, gardening, and continued acting and directing. He was a kind, generous man with a heart of gold and will be sorely missed. There will be a memorial service at a time and place to be announced. Please share your thoughts and condolences on line at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -