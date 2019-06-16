Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Stow, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sheppard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Mark Sheppard


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Mark Sheppard Obituary
Robert Mark Sheppard

Rob was born September 27, 1951, in Akron, Ohio to late Simon T. Sheppard and the late F. Arlene (Harris) Sheppard. He worked as an accountant, but was a musician with the guitar, an artist in woodcarving, and best of all-a loving husband and dedicated father. On June 4, 1983, he married Susan Clare Lavery. Together, they raised two sons, Kerry and William. Rob retired from accounting in 2015 and was able to re-ignite his passion in woodworking and to build a vast music collection. Losing his battle with cancer, Rob passed on June 4, 2019.

From cabinets, bookshelves, and ornamental carvings, to birdhouses, buffets, and more, his precision and perfectionism can be seen in each of his meticulous creations. This same dedication was evident in his marriage and in his fatherhood, which were full of love, selflessness, and care. His humor, kindness, and his impeccable manners will always be remembered.

Rob is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Kerry and William; brother, Paul; sister-in-law, Pamela-Ann; brother-in-law, Ron; niece, Megan (and her husband, Tim); and his nephew, Danny. Cremation has taken place and a memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Holy Family Parish, 3179 Kent Road, Stow at 10:00 am, with Fr. Mike Ausperk. In lieu of flowers, you can make a memorial contribution in his name to Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, located at 1400 Raff Rd. SW, Canton, OH 44710. (Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356) www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now