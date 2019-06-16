Robert Mark Sheppard



Rob was born September 27, 1951, in Akron, Ohio to late Simon T. Sheppard and the late F. Arlene (Harris) Sheppard. He worked as an accountant, but was a musician with the guitar, an artist in woodcarving, and best of all-a loving husband and dedicated father. On June 4, 1983, he married Susan Clare Lavery. Together, they raised two sons, Kerry and William. Rob retired from accounting in 2015 and was able to re-ignite his passion in woodworking and to build a vast music collection. Losing his battle with cancer, Rob passed on June 4, 2019.



From cabinets, bookshelves, and ornamental carvings, to birdhouses, buffets, and more, his precision and perfectionism can be seen in each of his meticulous creations. This same dedication was evident in his marriage and in his fatherhood, which were full of love, selflessness, and care. His humor, kindness, and his impeccable manners will always be remembered.



Rob is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Kerry and William; brother, Paul; sister-in-law, Pamela-Ann; brother-in-law, Ron; niece, Megan (and her husband, Tim); and his nephew, Danny. Cremation has taken place and a memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Holy Family Parish, 3179 Kent Road, Stow at 10:00 am, with Fr. Mike Ausperk. In lieu of flowers, you can make a memorial contribution in his name to Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, located at 1400 Raff Rd. SW, Canton, OH 44710. (Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356) www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary