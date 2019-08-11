|
|
Robert "Bob" Marx Robert "Bob" Marx, 76, of Copley, passed away August 7, 2019. He was born on September 26, 1942 in Cleveland and is the son of Leonard and Beatrice Marx. Bob worked for Goodyear Aerospace and Lockheed Martin. He had a love for the performing arts especially dance. He loved to Square and Contra dance. He was on the Dancing Wheels board of directors and enjoyed volunteering at local hospitals. Bob enjoyed visiting Blossom, the Cleveland Orchestra and traveling the world. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Don, daughter, Marci and Aunt, Marion (Ed). He is survived by girlfriend, Jenny; brother, Donald (Leslie); nieces, Hannah and Lauren and cousin, Steven. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dancing Wheels, 3030 Euclid Ave. #100, Cleveland, OH 44115. Friends will be received from 10-Noon, TUESDAY, August 13 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Akron, 44333. Funeral service will follow at Noon. Burial will be at Standing Rock Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019