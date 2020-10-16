Robert McClure, 83, passed away peacefully to be with his Savior on Tuesday, October 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth, his daughter Kim, and his sons Mark (Bonnie) and Matt (Andrea). Robert was born on September 9th, 1937 in Tennessee where he was the oldest of 9 children. He leaves behind his brothers, Dan (Maria) and Jack (Linda). His sisters, Judy (Dan), Margaret, Norma, and Becky (Bob). He is preceded in death by his sister, Patsy and brother, JC. Robert was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family and was happiest when we were all together. His eyes would light up when he was around his eight grandchildren: (Lauren (Stan), Collin, Conner, Caden, Ryan, Caleb, Julia, and Caylie) and loved hearing about their life. Anyone who knew Robert knows he had a great sense of humor and loved teasing and joking with his family and friends. His family will miss him dearly, but find peace in knowing that he is now walking again in the presence of the Lord, and those loved ones that went before him. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Greensburg Cemetery, 4890 Thursby road in Green where the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 1212 Greensburg Rd., Uniontown OH 44685 or Community Baptist Church, 1695 Massillon Rd., Akron OH 44312.