Robert Miller



A Homegoing Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ for Mr. Robert Miller 57, of Akron, who departed this life Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Akron General Hospital.



Mr. Miller was born December 3, 1961 in Youngstown a son of



Julius and Bessie Equilla Smith Miller.



He was the owner and operator of Miller's Pest Control and was a member of Second Baptist Church in Akron where he was a deacon. He also was a veteran of the United States Army.



He leaves to cherish his memory his mother; his children, Robinetta Miller, Tera Lynn (Marlon Terry) Miller, Ashley Miller, Derrick Miller, Ronald Jackson, and Troy Anderson; his siblings; Willa Mae Brimm, Donnie Smith Matthew Smith,



Juliet Lucas, Equilla Miller, Dorisca Riley and



Betty (Samuel) Walton; his former spouses,



Jackie and Tracie; his Godson, Jarvis Williams; a host grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father and his son, Robert Edwards.



Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.



Arrangements entrusted to F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. in Youngstown Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary