Home

POWERED BY

Services
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-5005
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sloan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Mitchell Sloan


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Mitchell Sloan Obituary
Robert Mitchell Sloan TOGETHER AGAIN Robert M Sloan, 90, passed away Sunday at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. He was born in Akron, Ohio to Yale and Ruth (nee Mitchell) Sloan. He started with Goodyear Aerospace in 1952 and stayed until his retirement in 1989. Bob played on North High Schools state championship basketball team, played basketball for the Army and also the Goodyear Wingfoots. Mr. Sloan was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Ann in 2013 and by five sisters. He is survived by son, John (Kathy) Sloan, grandchildren, Michelle (Steve) Yacono and Melissa Sloan Lauer, great grandchildren, Patiance Sloan, Luke and Grace Yacono and sister, Carol (Don) Smith, many nieces, nephews, many friends and special friend Dorothy. Family and friends will be received Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (Rt. 619) Portage Lakes. Inurnment will be at Manchester Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now