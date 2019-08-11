|
Robert Mitchell Sloan TOGETHER AGAIN Robert M Sloan, 90, passed away Sunday at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. He was born in Akron, Ohio to Yale and Ruth (nee Mitchell) Sloan. He started with Goodyear Aerospace in 1952 and stayed until his retirement in 1989. Bob played on North High Schools state championship basketball team, played basketball for the Army and also the Goodyear Wingfoots. Mr. Sloan was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Ann in 2013 and by five sisters. He is survived by son, John (Kathy) Sloan, grandchildren, Michelle (Steve) Yacono and Melissa Sloan Lauer, great grandchildren, Patiance Sloan, Luke and Grace Yacono and sister, Carol (Don) Smith, many nieces, nephews, many friends and special friend Dorothy. Family and friends will be received Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (Rt. 619) Portage Lakes. Inurnment will be at Manchester Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019