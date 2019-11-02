|
|
Robert Scott "Papa" Murphy was born in Ravenna, Ohio on November 14, 1948. He entered Heaven's gates on October 30, 2019. Robert worked as a Plaster Model Maker with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for more than 30 years. Robert enjoyed listening to oldies music, as well as some classic rock. Papa had a passion for the outdoors. He loved life on his 30-acre farm. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and riding around on his tractor. Papa was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and would often listen to the games while enjoying a fire at his pond. Papa loved baseball caps, and very seldom would you see him without one on. Papa is very proud of his five grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them and watching them grow into fine young adults. Bob is survived by his children, Wesley S. (Lori) Murphy of Kent, Brian S. (Michelle) Murphy of Twinsburg and Carrie (Robert) Ratliff of Commerce City, CO; grandchildren, Taylor (Dustin) Gosseck, Ethan C.S. Murphy, Emma Murphy, Dayanara (Ethan) Moore and Dion Moore; and brother, Jeffrey D. (Mary) Murphy of Tallmadge. He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. and Betty S. (Schuler) Murphy; brothers, Michael T. and Matthew Murphy. Private services will be held. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 2, 2019