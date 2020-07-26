1/2
Robert N. Paradis
1935 - 2020
Robert Norbert Paradis, age 85, of Stow, died unexpectedly from recent surgery on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. Robert was born June 23, 1935 in Akron, to Napoleon and Adele (Cote) Paradis. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Robert served 6 years in the U.S. Army during Korean War era, retired from Mactac after 30 plus years. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed golfing and fishing, and told a joke like no one else. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gloria Paradis; daughters, Lynn (Dave) Helmling, Sherry (Kurt) Tauscher, Terry (Tom) Adolph; grandchildren, Patrick (Lisa) Adolph, Bryan (Danielle Testa) Adolph; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lilah Adolph; brother, Jed (Connie) Paradis. He was preceded in death by parents, Napoleon Paradis, Adele Paradis; three sisters, and six brothers. Calling hours will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. Face masks are required while visiting the family at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W Streetsboro St. #201, Hudson, OH 44236 www.alz.org. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
