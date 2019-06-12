|
|
Robert "Bobby" N. Sigler, Jr.
Robert (Bobby) N. Sigler, Jr., born Dec. 15, 1958, passed peacefully on June 5, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was a member of AA for 23 years.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Sarah and their son, Donald; his son, Travis (Christina); his daughter, Candis (Eric); six grandchildren; sisters, Teresa, Rebecca and Patricia (David); brother, W. Michael and many nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert N. Sigler Sr.; mother, Violet L. Sigler and sister, Darlena Sue.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15, at 12 at Trinity United Church, 915 N. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44310 with a graveside service at 2:30 at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd., Peninsula, OH 44264.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019