Hummel Funeral Home
, OH 44321
330-253-6126
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity United Church
915 N. Main St.
Akron, OH
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Northlawn Memorial Gardens
4724 State Rd
Peninsula, OH
Robert "Bobby" N. Sigler, Jr.

Robert (Bobby) N. Sigler, Jr., born Dec. 15, 1958, passed peacefully on June 5, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was a member of AA for 23 years.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Sarah and their son, Donald; his son, Travis (Christina); his daughter, Candis (Eric); six grandchildren; sisters, Teresa, Rebecca and Patricia (David); brother, W. Michael and many nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert N. Sigler Sr.; mother, Violet L. Sigler and sister, Darlena Sue.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15, at 12 at Trinity United Church, 915 N. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44310 with a graveside service at 2:30 at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd., Peninsula, OH 44264.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019
