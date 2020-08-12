TOGETHER AGAIN Robert N. Tschudy, age 97, passed away on August 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Humphrey); dear father of Robert W. (the late Margaret), Raymond (Cynthia), Donald (Debora Blackburn), and James (deceased) (Jane); loving grandfather of 10; great grandfather of 16; great great grandfather of two. He was predeceased by many brothers and sisters. Robert served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a member of American Legion Post 685 in Streetsboro, Ohio. All are asked to gather at Crown Hill Cemetery, 8592 Darrow Road (OH. RT. 91), Twinsburg on Friday at 1 p.m. for graveside funeral services. Please meet at the front gate of the cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested in his name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://tinyurl.com/ydaqxvyq
. ARRANGEMENTS BY FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 330-467-4500.