1/1
Robert N. Tschudy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Robert N. Tschudy, age 97, passed away on August 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Humphrey); dear father of Robert W. (the late Margaret), Raymond (Cynthia), Donald (Debora Blackburn), and James (deceased) (Jane); loving grandfather of 10; great grandfather of 16; great great grandfather of two. He was predeceased by many brothers and sisters. Robert served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a member of American Legion Post 685 in Streetsboro, Ohio. All are asked to gather at Crown Hill Cemetery, 8592 Darrow Road (OH. RT. 91), Twinsburg on Friday at 1 p.m. for graveside funeral services. Please meet at the front gate of the cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested in his name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://tinyurl.com/ydaqxvyq. ARRANGEMENTS BY FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 330-467-4500.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Crown Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved