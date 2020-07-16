1/1
Robert "Bob" Negrue
TOGETHER AGAIN On July 12, 2020, Robert "Bob" Negrue, age 90, passed away following complications with Alzheimer's disease that has plagued our society for far too long. His family and friends knew him as genuine, charismatic, and lighthearted with a passion for golf and an unquenchable enthusiasm of knowledge. He was a rare combination of someone who had a thirst for adventure and a firm understanding of the simplicity of living a life with those you love. His career included service at Bridgestone Firestone and the Fairlawn Country Club. Those left to cherish Bob's memory include his three daughters, Vicki Oldham, Julie (Scott) Sweet, and Kelli (Steve) Hill; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vivian; parents, Louis and Mary; three brothers; and four sisters. A private memorial service will take place on Thursday, July 16th, at Lockwood Cemetery. Pastor Dallas Billington officiating. Lastly, the family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Fred Vaudrin. When in need, you were there to comfort and are truly a great friend. Please visit the funeral home website to leave words of comfort and share your condolences with Bob's family. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
July 16, 2020
