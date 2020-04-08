|
|
Robert Newman Faulkner passed away April 6, 2020, at Altercare of Alliance. Robert was born in rural Lawrenceburg, Tennessee on July 31, 1933, but had lived most of his life in the Akron area. Robert recently celebrated 69 years of marriage with his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Fannie Joyce Elton. Robert was a hardworking and loving man and a true patriarch for his extended family. He owned and operated two car dealerships; B&B Motors and Faulkner's Auto Sales, while also working as an electrician for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. He loved playing golf, riding his motorcycle, and traveling with friends. He and Joyce spent 20 winters in California; hiking, golfing, and playing Holey Board; and summers, boating, golfing, and enjoying a cottage on Atwood Lake. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Florence Faulkner; sisters, Edith Garrard, LaVaughn Jessie, Francine Petty, and Kay Foster. Robert leaves behind his wife, Fannie Joyce; sister, Gayla Catron; four children, Linda Faulkner, Susan (Edwin) Stanford, Timothy Faulkner, Nancy (Dennis) Myers; seven grandchildren, Rachel (Brian) Mohler, Adam (Sabrina) Hall, Sarah (Tommy) McDonald, Natalie (Robert) Blair, Noelle (Drew) Newlon, Andrew (Sarah) Myers, Ariel (Charles) Kuhns and 11 great-grandchildren. Burial will take place at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Robert's care, together with assisting his family during this time, has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2020