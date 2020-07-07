Robert Nine

Robert "Rob" Paul Nine, 62, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife and children. Rob is survived by his wife of 33 years, Suzanne; children, Lindsay (Daniel) Anderson, Elijah Nine and Micah Nine; grandchildren, Sparrow and Gilbert Anderson; parents, Bud and Joyce Nine; brothers, Rick (Vicki) Buster and Randy Nine; mother-in-law, Margie Stokes; in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Rob graduated from Kenmore High School in 1976 and worked at Acme until he graduated. He then worked with his father at Nine Insurance Agency located in Kenmore. After his father's retirement in 1998, Rob took over the family business. Rob took great pride in serving his clients' needs, many of whom he considered to be friends. Rob and Suzanne attended Maranatha Bible Church where Rob served as a deacon, taught Sunday school, and discipled Junior High students. Rob was looking forward to serving on short-term missions trips when he retired. Rob's faith in Jesus was evident in every aspect of his life. He came to know the Lord in his childhood; he was unwavering in his love for God's Word, which he read regularly. His love for the Lord was displayed in the way he smiled and interacted with family, friends, and clients. Rob was a member of the Y.K. Rod Club "The Farm" in Guernsey County. Here Rob would recharge, enjoy the outdoors, and fellowship with many family members and friends. Rob shared his passion for the outdoors and made many memories while hunting with his sons. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Maranatha Bible Church, 1424 Killian Road, Akron, OH 44312 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Rob, on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m, Pastor Butch Pursley officiating. Safe social distancing practices should be followed and masks are recommended for both the visitation and the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maranatha Bible Church, General Mission Fund in memory of Rob. Church map, directions, Mission Fund donations and Rob's Tribute Wall may be found at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lake (330) 644-0024