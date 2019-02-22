|
|
Robert O'Dell Menke (Maj. USAF Ret.)
Robert O'Dell Menke (Maj. USAF Ret.), born March 31, 1925 in Akron, Ohio, passed away December 26, 2018 in Sun City West, Ariz.
Robert served as a bomber pilot (B-17, B-29 and B-47) and was a World War II and Korean War Veteran. He was married to Mildred Anna-Kathryn Menke (nee Bean) born June 19, 1926 in Youngstown Ohio. Mildred passed away on February 11, 2019 in Arizona. Robert and Mildred were married for 72 years. After retirement from the AF in 1963, they resided in Albuquerque, N.M. (Tijeras Canyon) until 1996 and then moved to Las Vegas, Nev. They resided there until January 2018 when they moved to Sun City West, Ariz.
The Menke's are interred together at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Ariz.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 22, 2019