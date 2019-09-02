|
Robert "Bob" O. Hipp Jr. Robert "Bob" O. Hipp Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Barberton on August 26, 2019 at the age of 80. Robert was pre-deceased by his wife, Maryann Hipp, and parents, Donald and Rose Richardson. Bob is survived by his brothers, James (Helen) Hipp of Barberton, and Gerald (Carol) Hipp of Cuyahoga Falls; sons, Robert O. Hipp III of Vienna, WV, Brian (Michelle) Hipp of Grantsville, WV, and Donald (Nancy) Hipp of Cuyahoga Falls; and grandchildren, Danielle Goodrich, Sidney Hipp Johnson, and Nathaniel Hipp. Robert was born September 13, 1938 in Akron, Ohio. He was a high school graduate, and a proud Army veteran. In 1999, he retired from Babcock & Wilcox after 30 years of service as a machinist. An avid outdoorsman, he spent many years hunting, fishing, boating, and camping. He also loved to tinker in his garage and fabricate just about anything out of metal or wood. He always enjoyed pets, both dogs and cats, and had his buddy Tigger until the end. A private service will be held for the family on Friday at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 2, 2019