Robert Oliver
Robert "Sonny" Oliver, 78, passed away May 31, 2020 at Hospice Care Center from complications of Covid -19. A privatememorial will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1010 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio 44312, Dr. Rodney G. McNab Sr,, Pastor. Flowers/Condolences can be taken to the church the day of the memorial beginning at 12:00pm



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
JUN
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
I know you are in heaven to watch over your children and Grandchildren and great grandchildren and family/friends.
Karolyn Dowdy
Grandchild
June 11, 2020
My Condolence to the Oliver family. Sonny was a very good friend of mine. REST IN PEACE MY FRIEND. You will be missed but never forgotten.
Dorothy Wright
Friend
June 11, 2020
My condolences to the Oliver family. Sonny was a long time friend of mine. May you REST IN PEACE my friend. You will be sadly and greatly missed but never forgotten.
Dorothy Wright
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your legacy rih UNC you will be missed!
Crystal Oliver
Family
June 10, 2020
YOU HAD A LIFETIME OF LOVE FROM YOUR OFFSPRING, AND FAMILY,
THE PEACE AND COMFORT THAT YOU HAVE NOW, WHEN WE SPEAK OF YOU , WE WON'T BE TRYING TO DISTURB YOU , WE WILL BE REMEMBERING YOU.
LOVE YOU FAMILY.
REST IN PEACE SONNY
SWEETIE HARRIS
Family
