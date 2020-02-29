Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Greathouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Greathouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Greathouse Obituary
Robert P. Greathouse, 1956 to 2020, died at home, while asleep, in Evergreen, Colorado, on 02/19/2020. Born on 9/06/1956 in Akron, Ohio he was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Marie and brother, Kevin. Bob graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School, class of 1974 and was an alumnus of Akron University. Bob is survived by his son, Robert T. Greathouse of Pueblo, CO; father and step-mother, Robert B. and Shirley Greathouse; siblings, Hugh (Ann), Jane (Chris), Mary Ellen (Rick), Pat (Michelle) and Tim (Karen); his father's stepson, Brent (Barb) Johnson; stepdaughter, Shelley Taray; many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Walsh Jesuit High School are welcome and appreciated. Burial will be in Colorado at a time to be determined.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -