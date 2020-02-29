|
Robert P. Greathouse, 1956 to 2020, died at home, while asleep, in Evergreen, Colorado, on 02/19/2020. Born on 9/06/1956 in Akron, Ohio he was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Marie and brother, Kevin. Bob graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School, class of 1974 and was an alumnus of Akron University. Bob is survived by his son, Robert T. Greathouse of Pueblo, CO; father and step-mother, Robert B. and Shirley Greathouse; siblings, Hugh (Ann), Jane (Chris), Mary Ellen (Rick), Pat (Michelle) and Tim (Karen); his father's stepson, Brent (Barb) Johnson; stepdaughter, Shelley Taray; many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Walsh Jesuit High School are welcome and appreciated. Burial will be in Colorado at a time to be determined.
