Robert P. Toomey went home to our heavenly father on Oct 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Father, Robert C. Toomey and Mother, Ruth L. Spiker. Robert had been a resident of Akron, Ohio until he retired. Once he retired he moved to New Braunfels, Texas to be with his children. Robert is survived by his wife of 40 years, Katherine S. Bell and his six children and multiple grandchildren. Services will be held at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019