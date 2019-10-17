Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1254 Business 35 N.
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 624-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Toomey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Toomey

Send Flowers
Robert P. Toomey Obituary
Robert P. Toomey went home to our heavenly father on Oct 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Father, Robert C. Toomey and Mother, Ruth L. Spiker. Robert had been a resident of Akron, Ohio until he retired. Once he retired he moved to New Braunfels, Texas to be with his children. Robert is survived by his wife of 40 years, Katherine S. Bell and his six children and multiple grandchildren. Services will be held at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.