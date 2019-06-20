|
Robert P Wilson "Pop a Top"
Robert P. Wilson "Pop a Top" passed away on June 14, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Bob graduated from Central High School and retired from Consolidated Freightways after 30 years in Local 24.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Audra Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of almost 29 years, Debbie; his sister, Shirley; seven children and 12 grandchildren.
A very special thank you to Western Reserve Hospital, Dr. Makkar, Donna and all the staff.
Per Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 20, 2019