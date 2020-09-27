Robert Parks, 78, passed away peacefully September 24, 2020. Bob was born in Emlenton, PA on March 29, 1942. He graduated from Akron East High School in 1960, served in the US Army and married Barbara Haas in 1966. Bob worked 24 years at General Tire & Rubber Co. before starting his own business, Artistic Pools in 1976. Bob had a love of sports and coached youth football and baseball for many years. He spent countless hours traveling to his grandchildren's sporting events, never missing a game. He shared a special bond with his son, Bob Jr., working side by side in the family business. Bob could never talk enough about his grandchildren; they certainly held that special place in his heart. He will be missed by many close family members and friends, especially his Wednesday morning meetings with his close buddies. Preceded in death by his parents Robert D. and Dorothy and brother Richard Parks. He will be forever missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara A.; son Robert Jr. (Wendee); grandchildren Payton Parks (Vito Gironda) & Pavin Parks; and sister Ann (Robert) Hall. Thank you to the following individuals for their care and support over the years: Drs. Joseph Zarconi & Christopher Boshkos of Northeast Ohio Nephrology and Dr. Jeffery Kile. Private services will be held Wednesday, September 30 at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green. Donations may be made to Summa Health Nephrology Fund, Summa Foundation, 525 E Market St, Akron OH 44304, in Memory of Robert Parks, Sr.