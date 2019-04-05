Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Robert Paul Jones

Robert Paul Jones Obituary
Robert Paul Jones

Robert P. Jones, 64, passed away Sunday, March 31st following a brief battle with cancer.

Born in Champaign, Illinois, Rob graduated from Stow High School and The Ohio State University. He loved the outdoors, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout as a teen, and greatly enjoyed hiking the trails and mountains of Wyoming and walking his dogs at Bow Wow Beach. He worked for years in the paint business and was considered an expert in color matching. He was preceded in death by his mother, Estelle Jones; grandparents, Ethel and Merton Jones and Bee and Forest Long. He leaves behind his love, Victoria Hammond; beloved son, Eric Jones; father, Robert H. (Hedy) Jones; sister, Judy Jones; step-siblings, Kevin,

Jennifer, Leonard, and Gretchen Kish; aunt, Geri (William) Dunkley, and several cousins. He will be greatly missed by his family and many long-time close friends.

At his request, there will be no public services. He would say, go outside and enjoy life while you can with your favorite beverage. The family suggests donations to the . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
