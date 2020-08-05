Sunday, August 2, we lost our beloved Bob to COVID-19. He fought hard and courageously, but finally his spirit was given up to God. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mary Carlton, sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Frank Gruber, he leaves behind his inconsolable wife of 51 years, Mary; his daughter, Heather (Thomas) Mascolo of Leonardtown, Maryland; and his son, Jesse (Jessica) Carlton of Huntsville, Alabama; grandchildren, Robert and Josephine Mascolo and Abram and Miriam Carlton; brother, David (Margaret) Carlton and sister, Marcia (Michael) Keating, sister-in-law, Ruth Anne (John) Moyer, brother-in-law, Bill (Leslie) Richardson, and sister-in-law, Carole (Terry) Allen; numerous loved nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Bob was an Akron native, the 1965 Akron Beacon Journal Basketball Player of the Year at Woodridge High School and a graduate of the University of Akron. He spent his entire career at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, living throughout the United States and Europe, including Nebraska, Michigan, South Carolina and Luxembourg, with several assignments in Akron. His final position was in Brussels, Belgium, supporting training and readiness for Goodyear personnel throughout plants in Europe and Africa. He retired in 2009 to be with his family. In retirement, he loved to travel and found time for golf, playing poker with his Goodyear buddies, antiquing with his wife, working on home 547 CANTON RD AKRON, OH 44312 USAimprovement projects, and collecting stained glass. With heavy hearts, to protect our family and friends from the virus, the family has decided there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Your loving thoughts and prayers have already honored Bob and his family.