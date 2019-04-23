Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Temple Israel
91 Springside Drive
Akron, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Weisberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Phillip Weisberger


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Phillip Weisberger Obituary
Robert Phillip Weisberger

Robert Phillip Weisberger, 87, of Akron passed away April 20, 2019. He was born April 2, 1932 in Barberton, Ohio to Celia (Stein) and Allen Weisberger.

He was a 1950 graduate of the Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio, the University of Michigan School of Business and an officer in the U.S. Air Force. He was a successful stockbroker and investment advisor. He loved to travel, play golf and spend time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Lichterman) Weisberger; son, Allen L. Weisberger and brother, William Weisberger. He is survived by his daughters, Beth F. Weisberger and Amy H. Weisberger.

A memorial service will be held TODAY at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Temple Israel, 91 Springside Drive, Akron, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to Temple Israel in Akron or a .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.