Robert Phillip Weisberger
Robert Phillip Weisberger, 87, of Akron passed away April 20, 2019. He was born April 2, 1932 in Barberton, Ohio to Celia (Stein) and Allen Weisberger.
He was a 1950 graduate of the Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio, the University of Michigan School of Business and an officer in the U.S. Air Force. He was a successful stockbroker and investment advisor. He loved to travel, play golf and spend time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Lichterman) Weisberger; son, Allen L. Weisberger and brother, William Weisberger. He is survived by his daughters, Beth F. Weisberger and Amy H. Weisberger.
A memorial service will be held TODAY at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Temple Israel, 91 Springside Drive, Akron, Ohio.
Memorials may be made to Temple Israel in Akron or a .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2019