Robert Preston "Bob" Gainer Sr.
Robert Preston "Bob" Gainer Sr., 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 15th at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 65 W. Clinton St., Doylestown, Ohio 44230, with Pastor Chris Bartholomew officiating. Bob's family will receive friends (TODAY) Thursday, February 14th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Bob will be laid to rest by his daughters at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Norton Alumni Association, P.O. Box 1333, Norton, Ohio 44203 for scholarships.
330-745-3161
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 14, 2019