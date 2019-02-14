Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
65 W. Clinton St
Doylestown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gainer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Preston Gainer


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Preston Gainer Obituary
Robert Preston "Bob" Gainer Sr.

Robert Preston "Bob" Gainer Sr., 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

A memorial service will be held Friday, February 15th at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 65 W. Clinton St., Doylestown, Ohio 44230, with Pastor Chris Bartholomew officiating. Bob's family will receive friends (TODAY) Thursday, February 14th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Bob will be laid to rest by his daughters at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Norton Alumni Association, P.O. Box 1333, Norton, Ohio 44203 for scholarships.

330-745-3161
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.