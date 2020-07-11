1/
Robert Puzakulics
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert V. Puzakulics (Bo) Robert V. Puzakulics (Bo), 58, passed away in his sleep July 6, 2020, much too soon. He was a 1979 graduate of East High School and was employed as an ``Ace' Painter by Steve's Painting Company. Bo was an avid sports fan of any sport, especially fishing and NASCAR, and he loved playing his guitar. He was preceded in death by parents, Mike and Maureen Puzakulics; sister, Christine; and brothers, James and Edward. He is survived by sisters, Georgia and Ann; brothers, David (Nancy), Paul, Michael, Stephen, Mark (Shelley), Peter, Thomas (Dawn), and Joseph; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, as well as his faithful companion ``Blue'. You are free of pain now, Bob. We love you and will miss you terribly. Play a Skynyrd tune in memory of Bob. There will be no calling hours. Cremation has taken place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved