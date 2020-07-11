Robert Puzakulics

Robert V. Puzakulics (Bo) Robert V. Puzakulics (Bo), 58, passed away in his sleep July 6, 2020, much too soon. He was a 1979 graduate of East High School and was employed as an ``Ace' Painter by Steve's Painting Company. Bo was an avid sports fan of any sport, especially fishing and NASCAR, and he loved playing his guitar. He was preceded in death by parents, Mike and Maureen Puzakulics; sister, Christine; and brothers, James and Edward. He is survived by sisters, Georgia and Ann; brothers, David (Nancy), Paul, Michael, Stephen, Mark (Shelley), Peter, Thomas (Dawn), and Joseph; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, as well as his faithful companion ``Blue'. You are free of pain now, Bob. We love you and will miss you terribly. Play a Skynyrd tune in memory of Bob. There will be no calling hours. Cremation has taken place.







