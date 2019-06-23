Resources More Obituaries for Robert Hahn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert R. Hahn

Robert Raymond Hahn (Bob) was born October 8, 1927, in Akron, Ohio, to Henry and Helen (Bickey) Hahn.



Many of his growing-up years were spent in the Kenmore area of Akron, and he had many endearing stories to share of his neighborhood adventures. He passed away at age 91, on June 10, 2019, at the home of his daughter, Christine Hahn-Pearl, with whom he resided.



As a young teen during World War II Bob was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. When he reached age 16 Bob quit school to enlist in the military. He was too young for the standard service branches, so opted to join the U.S. Merchant Marine. Bob had many memories to share of that experience, including piloting ships loaded with ammunition, in convoy, through the North Atlantic. Toward the end of the war, when of age, Bob joined the U.S. Navy. Following the war, Bob returned to school at Akron Hower Vocational High School to pursue diesel mechanics. He applied his trade at Dixie Ohio Express, then moving up to management in the years to follow. Bob later opted to drive "the big rigs" for Dixie Ohio and went on to also drive for the Morton Salt Company and Yellow Freight Trucking, from which he retired.



Robert was deeply involved with the Hall of Fame Chapter of the U.S. Merchant Marine Veterans of World War II, serving as both the Historian and then as President for four terms. He was instrumental in the forming of other chapters within Ohio. Bob also led the group's efforts in placing Merchant Marine World War II Veterans memorial monuments at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, the Ohio Veterans Memorial Park in Clinton, and the Massillon Veterans Memorial Park. Bob was honored for several years to be invited to represent the U.S. Merchant Marines in the Canton Hall of Fame Grand Parade.



During his lifetime Bob enjoyed archery hunting and skill competitions, camping, motorcycling, dirt bike riding and snowmobiling. In particular he so valued the annual hunting trips to Pennsylvania with his many very good and cherished friends. Bob was a skilled craftsman, turning interesting small trees and root systems into beautiful wood canes. Family and friends are very fortunate to have Bob's canes as mementos.



Predeceased by his parents; daughter, Cathline Hahn and brother, Henry Junior Hahn, Robert leaves to cherish his memory and mourn his passing daughters, Christine Hahn-Pearl and Gail (Jim) Mizeres; grandchildren, Kelley Forster, Robert Forster (Rhonda), Angela Ellifritz (Jamie), Christie Humphreys (Steve), Mark Bloomer, Mike Bloomer (Kim) and Scott Mizeres; in addition to 11 great-grandchildren.



Cremation has taken place. There will be no calling hours. Military funeral service with full honors will take place on Friday, July 5, 2019, promptly at 2:30 p.m., at the Ohio Western Reserve Military Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio. Attendees will gather at the Visitor's Center at 2 p.m. to form the procession.



Dad was the best man I have ever known, a model for which many could not measure up. A devout Lutheran who made sure his daughters were raised in the church and became confirmed members of the Lutheran faith. A hardworking provider, uncompromising supporter and stalwart protector of his family. A good and valued friend to many. He suffered painful disappointments in his life, but had the strength to overcome and persevere, always with the help of his Lord and Savior. It was my privilege, Dad, to care for you these last four years. You will remain in my heart always ~ Love, Christine. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019