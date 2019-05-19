Robert R.



Hummel



DOYLESTOWN -- Robert R. Hummel, age 78, passed away on May 17, 2019. Born on August 13, 1940 in Barberton to the late George and Frances (Polk) Hummel, he was a life resident of Doylestown. Bob was broker-owner of Robert Hummel Real Estate for over 47 years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Doylestown Village Council for 12 years, past president of the Wayne County Board of Realtors, and on the board of directors at the Area Agency on Aging.



He was very proud to have established First Review Scouting for girls' basketball, referring many young ladies into college scholarships, all free of charge. He developed many close friends along his journey.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Miriam Dannemiller; father and mother-in-law, Karl and Hannchen Beck, and brother-in-law, Karl Beck. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda; children, Rebecca (Jon) Burns, Chris Hummel (Jen King); grandchildren, Sophie Burns and Ada Hummel; brother, Gene (Dixie) Hummel; sisters, Marie "Ricki" (Jim) Bebesi, Francie (Joe) Casto; brother-in-law, Mike Dannemiller; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 65 E. Clinton Rd., Doylestown, 44230. Burial to take place at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)