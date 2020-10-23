1/1
Robert R. Myers
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Robert R. Myers, 85, died October 20, 2020. Born in Hudson, he was a resident of Cuyahoga Falls since 1963, and a U.S. Army veteran. Bob had been employed with Morse Control as a machinist, retiring in 2000. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Bob enjoyed bowling, playing baseball with the Silver League Baseball League, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandsons. Bob always had a smile on his face and had the best, goofy sense of humor. He seemed to know someone wherever he went and if not, he walked out with a new friend. You could not have asked for a better role model than Bob; he was kind and thought more about others than himself. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Myers; daughters, Kathy (David) LeGrand, Dawn Pittinger; sons, Jim (Katina) Myers, Rob (Johnna) Myers; grandchildren, Victor Myers, Angelique Myers, Jake (Maddie) Patrick, Peyton Patrick, Logan Myers, Emily LeGrand, Marika (Dominic Reinesto), Jessica Pittinger and Alexandra Pittinger and great-grandsons, DJ Reinesto and Giovannni Robert Reinesto. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and other family who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by sister, Helen Grissom and brother in law John Grissom. Due to Covid, Pastor Jim Steingass will conduct a private service for immediate family on Monday at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2121 Sixth Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Burial, Oakwood Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, or a charity of your choice. Prayerfully, we hope to have a celebration of Bob's life next year and please don't forget to tell others you love them. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
1 entry
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
