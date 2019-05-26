Robert "Robbie" R. Patterson, Jr.



Robert "Robbie" Patterson, Jr., 48, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, formerly of Akron, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. in New Bern, North Carolina. He was born on January 6, 1971 in Akron, Ohio.



Robbie graduated from Springfield High School in 1989. He was a loving and caring father, and a selfless person who was always doing for others. He loved camping, fishing, and going to the country fest with his son, family, and friends. Robbie was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan. He had the ability to make you laugh until you cried.



Robbie is survived by his parents, Robert and Linda Patterson; son, Tyler (Stacy Jose-Lopez) Patterson, (Staci and Jim Armstrong); daughter, Nicole Hoover; sisters, Tina (Mike) Csonka, and Crystal Sharp; grandchildren, Cameron, Hunter, and Gunner; nieces, Tiffany (Erik) Cole, Sarah (Marc) Hamm, and Alisha (Mike) Talbert; nephews, Jimmy Sharp, Zach Singleton, and Mike Csonka Jr.; and great-nieces and nephews, Jayden, Alyvia, Max, and Makenna.



Robbie was preceded in death by his beloved furry friend, Trinity "Girl".



Friends and family are welcome to visit on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral service will take place at 7 p.m.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary