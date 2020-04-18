|
Robert R. Russell, age 84, passed away on April 5, 2020. Born in Albany, N.Y., Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was employed with Spector Freight for 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Russell, Robert is survived by his son, Robert P. Russell; daughter, Terri Walker; grandchildren, Nicole, Shannon, Tressa, Stephanie and Joseph; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe and Donald; and sister, Grace. Private services will be held for Robert's family. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 18, 2020