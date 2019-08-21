|
|
Robert (Bob) Remark 1947-2019 Bob Remark, age 71, passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 10, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road, Akron, Ohio, on Saturday, August 24th at 10 a.m. with Father Zachary M. Kawalec presiding. Entombment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of calling hours, a Retirement Celebration with food and beverage will be held at Prestwick Country Club, 3751 Glen Eagles Blvd. Uniontown, Ohio, from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to his church, Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 or Aultman Cancer Center or Compassionate Care Center, both at 2600 6th Street SW, Canton, Ohio 44710. (Hopkins Lawver, Akron, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019