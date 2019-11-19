Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Robert Rollyson


1935 - 2019
Robert Rollyson Obituary
Robert E. Rollyson, age 84, of North Canton, passed away on November 17, 2019. He was born in Wood County, W.V. on March 12, 1935 to the late Henry Able and Zylpha (Wayt) Rollyson and grew up on Tyler Mountain and in Gassaway, W.V. He was in the Army National Guard from 1955 until he was medically discharged with Polio in 1958. He attended Marshall University and moved to Ohio to pursue his career. He met and married the late Charlene Miller May 16, 1964. He retired from Terex GM Motors in Hudson after 25 years of service. He then drove a bus for Summit County DD in Tallmadge where he retired a second time. Robert was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He was fondly called "Boppa" and "Paw Paw" by his grandchildren. He is survived by 9 children, Janet (Bill) Hodson, Jill (the late Larry) Montgomery, the late Lisa (Bob) Little, Amy "Hays" (Rob) Little, Beth (Mark) Jenkins, Bob Rollyson II, Sarah (Bill) Cutting, Joe Rollyson, Becky Rollyson-Dorsey, Matt (Denise) Rollyson; grandchildren, Jane (Sam) Lockhart, Anne (Tim) Banks, Julia and Sam Hodson, Erik (Stacy) Neikirk, Ashley (Craig) Nupp, Brittany (Chris) Thompson, Derek (Skylar) Little, Addie and Mason Rollyson, Nate and Zach Cutting, Jared Rollyson, Cory and Tyler Dorsey, Lucas and Everly Rollyson; great-grandchildren, Fiona and Colin Banks, Riley and Emma Neikirk, Jordan Nupp, Savannah and Laylah Thompson; and many other loved ones. He was preceded in death by siblings, Lillian (John) Vilk, Maurice (Hattie) Rollyson, Charles (Kathleen) Rollyson, James (Lenore) Rollyson and many other loved ones. Calling hours are Sunday, 2-5 PM November 24th at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10:30 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Fr. John Zapp celebrant. Final resting place is St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. A luncheon follows at Hartville Kitchen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aultman (Hospice) Compassionate Care Center. Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364 www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
